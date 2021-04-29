General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.