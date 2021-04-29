General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

