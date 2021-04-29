Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$4.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.