GenWealth Group Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

