GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 17,083 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.54 and a 200 day moving average of $346.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $385.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

