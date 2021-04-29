GenWealth Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.82. 40,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.