Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.63.

GEI stock opened at C$22.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.16.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

