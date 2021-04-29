Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-25.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.08.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,097,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

