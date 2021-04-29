Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $18.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,224. The firm has a market cap of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.49 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.