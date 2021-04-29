GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,336.60 ($17.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £67.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

