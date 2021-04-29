Glitch Achieves Market Cap of $34.77 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Glitch has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.84 or 0.01059984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00708295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,297.72 or 1.00298025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

