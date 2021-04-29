Glitch Market Capitalization Reaches $30.21 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Glitch has a market cap of $30.21 million and $2.72 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00727830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.63 or 1.00530796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.