Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 36,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,068. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.