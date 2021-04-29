Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 259,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

