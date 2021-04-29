Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GXTG opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $612,000.

