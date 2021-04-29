Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Decreased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Globant by 27.6% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

NYSE GLOB opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.