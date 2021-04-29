Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Kenneth J. Matson Sells 17,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

