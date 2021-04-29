GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GOAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 201,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,785. GO Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

