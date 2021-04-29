Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.75. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,039,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of Golden Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.