Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

GEM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,486. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

