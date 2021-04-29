Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $733.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

