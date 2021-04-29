GravityCoin (GXX) Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $152,231.20 and $22.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,599,086 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

