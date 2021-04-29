Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 133.14 ($1.74) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Greencoat UK Wind has a one year low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

