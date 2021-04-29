Grigorios Siokas Sells 597,532 Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $728,989.04.

COSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

