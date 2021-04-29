Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

NYSE:GPI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.61. 136,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

