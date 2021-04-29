GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 5.9%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 52,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,220,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

GSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.