GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,664 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 127,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

