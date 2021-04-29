GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,152 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97.

