GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

