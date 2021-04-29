GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after acquiring an additional 638,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

