GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VEU opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

