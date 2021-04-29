GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.