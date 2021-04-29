Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 138,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

