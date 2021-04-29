Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

