Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.23. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

