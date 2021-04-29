Hardy Reed LLC Acquires Shares of 2,148 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.52. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.96. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

