Hardy Reed LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.63. 108,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $276.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.79 and a 200-day moving average of $236.86.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

