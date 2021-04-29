Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE IPG opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.31. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

