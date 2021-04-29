Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

