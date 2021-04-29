Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,238 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.