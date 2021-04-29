Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 443 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

