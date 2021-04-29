Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.50

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

