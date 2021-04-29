HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.