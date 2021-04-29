HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

