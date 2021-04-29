Head to Head Comparison: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 99.69 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A United Insurance $825.12 million 0.30 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.41

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Till Capital and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

United Insurance has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Insurance beats Till Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.