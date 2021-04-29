Head to Head Contrast: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 42.68% 48.31% 28.21% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 8 0 2.64 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than CareCloud.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 15.92 $988.98 million $3.53 37.75 CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.