Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

HCAT opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $783,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 222,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

