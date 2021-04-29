Health Catalyst Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,852% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.