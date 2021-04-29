Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $30.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

HCSG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.