HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,542. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in HealthStream by 15.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 30.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

